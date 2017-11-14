Julianne Moore Honored Alongside Husband and 15-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter

Julianne Moore was honored for her career Monday night — and she made it a family affair!

The celebrated actress brought along her director husband Bart Freundlich and their 15-year-old daughter Liv to the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit ceremony honoring her career. And while she later received the honor from pal Kristen Stewart, Moore opened up on the carpet about how special it was to have her daughter at the Chanel-hosted event.

“This is a major cultural institution so be honored this way and to be part of this legacy is tremendously moving,” Moore told reporters in New York City. “And it’s great to have our daughter, she’s only 15. Our son isn’t here because he’s in college so you know we’ll celebrate as a family.”

Moore was later honored by her husband, who spoke along with Stewart and Elizabeth Banks before the actress took the stage to address the crowd. Although Freundlich, with whom she also shares 19-year-old Caleb, said his wife is extremely dedicated, he also outlined how “she’s not perfect.”

“She’s a little bossy and she’s not good at sports, but she’s a deeply and unusually talented artist,” her doting husband said. “The truth is she’s a better person than she is an actress.”

Stewart then took the stage and gave her Still Alice costar a glowing tribute, joking that she wished the actress was her mom.

“I met you ages ago but you’re my work mom. I love my mom, no disrespect at all, but I wish you were my mom,” Stewart said. “We’ve shared so many moments that have shaped me and fed me and that would be in and out of the work we’ve done together. She is a hand holder and I need that and most people do, which is why her work is so effective.”