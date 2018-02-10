Julianne Moore Brings 15-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter as Her Date to New York Fashion Week

It’s a family affair!

Julianne Moore was all smiles as she posed with her lookalike daughter Liv Freundlich at the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner looked chic in an all-black outfit, which she accessorized with a bold orange clutch — while her 15-year-old daughter opted for a white-and-black dress covered in an understated butterfly pattern, which she paired with black high heels.

In addition to Liv, Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich are also parents to 20-year-old son Caleb.

RELATED VIDEO: Julianne Moore Says Dabbing is the Surefire Way to Embarrass Her Teenagers

The mother-daughter pair were also spotted posing with Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier and actress Salma Hayek Pinault at the New York Fashion Week event.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A love of style is clearly something the mother-daughter pair have in common because this isn’t their first time sharing a family fashion show outing.

The Still Alice actress brought her daughter along with her to fashion week in 2016, where the pair were spotted sitting in the front row of a Ralph Lauren show.

RELTED: 18 Celebrity Mother-Daughter Look-Alikes

Despite having a famous parents, Moore has previously said that her kids are very down to earth.

“They live a regular life. I make breakfast for them, my husband drives them to school and we all go to basketball games,” she told Australia’s Daily Telegraph in 2016. “Both my kids play a lot of basketball – my son’s a really, really good player.”

She added: “We have family vacations. We’re involved in their lives and they don’t have jobs. I don’t think it’s a good thing for kids to work.”