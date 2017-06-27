The Sorting Hat made its decision long ago — Julianne Hough: Gryffindor!

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book’s release, Julianne took to Instagram to reminisce about her time as an extra in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The Dancing with the Stars judge, 28, shared that she donned red and yellow to play a young Gryffindor in what was her first film ever.

“Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins?” she captioned two images from the film, including one where she’s eyeing the actors playing George and Fred during a meal. Julianne added the hashtags #ivealwayslovedredheads and #firstfilm.

Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads #gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Her brother, Derek Hough, also appeared in the 2001 film adaption, as the brother-sister duo were child actors living in England at the time.

“I was in Ravenclaw — I stole the robe, the tie, the scarf, and I stole cutlery from the Great Hall!” Derek previously told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘I’m taking this!’ It was a big no-no; it was a big thing. And I was like, ‘I’m taking a chance.’ It was funny because we knew those movies were gonna be such a big deal.”

While Derek had his eyes on souvenirs from the blockbuster’s set, his sister only had eyes for more than just the Weasley brothers — she was crushing on the series’ titular star, Daniel Radcliffe.

“I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine’s Day,” recalled Julianne, who is engaged to hockey pro Brooks Laich. “I didn’t personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him. I don’t know if he ever got it, but Daniel: I just want to know if you got it! Come on! I just wanna know if you got it!”

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Potter Could’ve Attended An American Wizarding School

Though the actress is still waiting on an answer from the leading man, she certainly got her fill of food from the movie’s dining scenes at Hogwarts.

“My greatest memory of that experience was that this was the first kind of set that I’d ever worked on for film or television or anything, and I remember there was a Great Hall scene where we were eating breakfast, and I remember: I ate like seven or eight full English breakfasts because I didn’t realize that you kind of just fake it and maybe take a little bit of a bite,” Julianne says. “And each take, I’d eat the whole thing! I was like, ‘There has to be continuity!’ — even at 10 years old I was thinking that. Anyway, it was the worst — I remember being so sick.”