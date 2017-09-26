Pregnant Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in 'Shotgun Wedding' Celebration

Julia Stiles just went on one last trip before becoming a mom – down the aisle!

The actress confirmed that she and fiancé Preston J. Cook have tied the knot on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing a photo of her now-husband’s hand on her pregnant belly.

Stiles – who was wearing a white lace dress – wrote, “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” alongside a winking face emoji.

Confirming the marriage to E! News, Stiles rep shared that the couple had said “I do” in an intimate beach ceremony with two friends in Seattle, Washington, over Labor Day weekend.

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Stiles and Cook are expecting their first child next month.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia, after initially meeting on her film Go with Me – where Cook worked as a camera assistant.

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Stiles Expecting First Child

In 2016, Stiles told PEOPLE that she and Cook were “really slow on the wedding planning.”

She added, “I’m not getting a ton of marital advice… Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”