Julia Roberts Urges Women to Stand Up Against 'Predatory Behavior' as She Supports Harvey Weinstein Accusers

As over two dozen women have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, Julia Roberts, who starred in August: Osage County, a 2013 film produced by the Weinstein Company, released a statement to PEOPLE, adding her voice in support of those who’ve spoken out.

“A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women. We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society to stand up against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all.

“If you’ve been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN.org). Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673).”