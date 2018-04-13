Busy Philipps, 38, has been a working actress for 20 years but it’s social media that has brought her a whole new level of fame.

“There are people now who just know me from Instagram,” says the actress who has starred on TV shows such as Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek and Cougar Town. She can next be seen in the upcoming comedy I Feel Pretty.

Philippps has stuck a chord with women around the world with her funny and candid Instagram Stories and now has nearly one million followers including many surprise celebrity fans.

“Miley Cyrus just told me she is obsessed with my Instagram,” she says, “and Julia Roberts it too. It’s so wild!”

Philipps got a taste of just how much her life has changed since she joined the social platform two years ago during a trip to Charleston, S.C.

“People were stopping their cars in the middle of the street and yelling, ‘I need to take a picture of you,’ ” she says. “I felt like, ‘Oh my God, I’m Selena Gomez!”

I Feel Pretty hits theaters April 20.