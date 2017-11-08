Julia Roberts Urges Fans to 'Choose Kind' in an Effort to Combat Bullying

Julia Roberts is pledging to spread kindness to others.

The actress has teamed up with Omaze to help launch a t-shirt campaign to raise funds for PACER, an organization that works to end bullying and enhance the quality of life of people living with disabilities.

The shirt, which the Oscar winner is wearing in the above exclusive photo, features the slogan “Choose Kind” — an anti-bullying message inspired by R.J. Palacio’s debut novel Wonder, now a film starring Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Roberts.

Along with the actress, the rest of the cast of Wonder are also involved in the campaign.

How are you choosing kind today? Join me & support @PACER_nbpc when you snag a #ChooseKind shirt at omaze.com/wonder. #BeBrave #BeCool #BeKind 💙💪 #WondertheMovie A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Tremblay has previously encouraged others to “Choose Kind.” In a touching Instagram video he posted September, the 10-year-old Room star made a promise to enter the new school year with a positive, kind attitude.

“It’s my first day of school and I’m really excited and nervous just like you all might be,” Tremblay said in the video. “I wanted to take this opportunity to pledge to choose kind this year and encourage all of you to do the same.”

I pledge to #choosekind! #backtoschool 🍎 A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

He ended the video with a final message, “I’m off to spread some serious kindness. Got my backpack and everything!”

Wonder tells the story of a boy with facial differences who strives to be treated the same as his peers as he begins the year at a new school. The movie hits theaters Nov. 17.

Click here to purchase Roberts’ “Choose Kind” t-shirt to support people living with disabilities.