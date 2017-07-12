Judy Greer Spills on Kissing Her War for the Planet of the Apes Costar Andy Serkis — in a Motion-Capture Suit

As if bringing emotion to a stage kiss wasn’t difficult enough, try doing it with a camera hanging in front of your face.

Actress Judy Greer dished to PEOPLE Now about the struggle of wearing a motion-capture suit while trying to get romantic with her costar Andy Serkis on set of their latest film, War for the Planet of the Apes.

“I would say that was quite a challenge,” Greer, 41, said without hesitation.

Greer plays Cornelia, an ape married to Serkis’, 53, character, Caesar. While filming, both actors had to wear full-body motion-capture suits, which track the actors’ movements and translate them into animation.

“We have these helmets on that have these little cameras that reach out and capture your facial expressions, which is how they then put the ape face over yours,” Greer explained.

PEOPLE NOW: Judy Greer Reveals Why She Had to End Date Night With Her Husband

But because of the complex garb, maneuvering around each other was not always an easy task – especially when it came to Cornelia and Caesar’s kissing moment.

“There’s a lot of camera banging, and you’re having an emotional moment,” she said, highlighting the awkwardness of the situation.

For Greer, physical restrictions were not the only challenge of getting intimate while filming in her motion-capture suit.

“Your cameras are hitting each other, and then I have a split second in my brain in the pack part where I’m like, ‘I’m pretending to be an ape right now … kissing my ape husband.’ Like, what’s happening?” she said.

On the bright side, Greer enjoyed that wearing the suit allowed for a quick prep time.

“It takes, like, 15 minutes and then you have to go to set and start working,” she shared.

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters July 14.