Judy Greer Reveals Her Awkward Moment While Rehearsing a Sex Scene With Woody Harrelson

As Judy Greer can attest, steamy sex scenes often arise from some seriously blush-worthy moments onset.

For example, the actress, 41, recently told PEOPLE Now about an embarrassing experience she endured while rehearsing a sex scene with Woody Harrelson for their new film Wilson.

Before the rehearsal, Greer tried hyping herself up for the scene. “I’m not gonna be shy, I’m not gonna be ashamed,” she recalled telling herself. “I’m gonna really do my full performance here for this rehearsal so everyone knows what I’m gonna do.”

But as Greer quickly found out, she might have gotten herself a little too hyped.

After the rehearsal, the film’s director, Craig Johnson, walked over to her and cautioned, “I don’t think she’s that into it.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, never again,” Greer said. “I’m so embarrassed. I’m so mortified.”

Greer admitted she never discussed the incident with Harrelson. “I was trying to pretend like it never happened,” she said with a laugh.

Wilson, released in March, stars Greer as Harrelson’s character’s ex-wife Pippa, who, after 17 years apart, finally tells him that they have a daughter together.