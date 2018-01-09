Judi Dench and Meryl Streep Snubbed! The Biggest Surprises of the 2018 BAFTA Nominations

Frances McDormand will be competing against some familiar faces when Hollywood’s awards season rolls into London on Feb.18.

The actress, 60, who claimed the best drama actress award at the Golden Globes Sunday for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was a shoe-in for a leading actress nomination at Britain’s BAFTA awards, taking place at Royal Albert Hall. The nominations for the awards show were announced Tuesday.

Hosted by actress Joanna Lumley, the awards will see the Oscar winner — whose Golden Globe acceptance speech was partially bleeped out — go up against familiar faces Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

But the big snub in the category was Dame Judi Dench, who was left out after earning nominations at the Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for her performance in Victoria & Abdul. Annette Bening took her place as a surprise nominee for Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Meryl Streep was also left out of the race for her performance in The Post. In fact, Steven Spielberg’s Golden Globe-nominated film was snubbed entirely by BAFTA.

Multi-Globe winning Three Billboards is also well set for further trophies, with co-stars Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson both picking up supporting actor nominations, but the big surprise in the category was Hugh Grant‘s nod for Paddington 2.

Hugh Grand and Judi Dench Stuart C. Wilson/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

In total, Three Billboards – which centers around a mother’s attempts to solve her daughter’s murder – has been nominated for nine BAFTAs, including best film. This is two less than fantasy romance The Shape of Water, which leads the field with 12 nominations including best film and best director (Guillermo del Toro), plus a best supporting actress nomination for Octavia Spencer.

But there were some snubs in the best film category. Golden Globe winners Lady Bird and I, Tonya were left out, although both picked up a nomination in the best screenplay category. The Ridley Scott-directed All the Money in the World was only nominated in the supporting actor category for Christopher Plummer’s performance.

RELATED: Director Joe Wright Reveals Why Gary Oldman Had to Play Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’

A number of British-led films also featured prominently. The Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, starring lead actor nominee Gary Oldman, is nominated for nine awards, while Word War 2 war epic Dunkirk is nominated for eight awards.

Soon-to-retire Daniel Day Lewis also got a lead actor nomination for his role in fashion industry drama Phantom Thread, where he faces competition from fellow Brits Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool).