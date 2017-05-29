Joshua Jackson Congratulates Ex Diane Kruger on Best Actress Win at Cannes: 'What Took 'Em So Long!'

Joshua Jackson has nothing but admiration and affection for his ex Diane Kruger.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to congratulate Kruger on her best actress win at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, 10 months after the two called it quits after a decade together.

Kruger took home the award for her performance in the drama In the Fade, which follows a woman grappling with the aftermath of her family’s death in a bombing.

“Yes she Cannes,” he wrote in the post, including a graphic announcing Kruger as the award’s recipient. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I’m over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took ’em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh.”

Kruger, 40, and Jackson, 38, split in July 2016. In a statement to PEOPLE, reps said the two “have decided to separate and remain friends.”

They’ve since remained friendly, stepping out together a month after the split for a stroll in Los Angeles, and then again a few days later, when they were seen hugging at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Jackson has since been spotted getting cozy with a mystery brunette at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Kruger, meanwhile, has gone public with her romance with Norman Reedus, with the two — who met on the 2015 film Sky — stepping out in New York City in March for a sweet, PDA-filled stroll following repeated sightings together in previous weeks.