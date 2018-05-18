Josh Gad Reveals He Experienced 'Extreme Anxiety': I 'Thought I Was Having a Heart Attack'

Josh Gad is opening up about his anxiety in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star, 37, filmed a video for the Child Mind Institute’s mental health awareness series where he opens up about his past struggles. The institute is releasing a video a day during the coming month for their #MyYoungerSelf series, in which Gad recalls his first experience dealing with major anxiety during his college years.

“So when I was about 20 years old in college, I went through a period of extreme anxiety, didn’t understand what was happening to me, thought that I was having a heart attack, literally felt like I couldn’t breathe, would suddenly be prone to bursts of sadness,” Gad explained. “And I went to go speak to a psychiatrist and a psychologist, and I got the medical and professional help that I needed in order to overcome what, at the time I didn’t know, was General Anxiety Disorder.”

Josh Gad Josh Gad arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He continued, “Seeking that help and receiving that help truly not only saved my life, but it afforded me the opportunity to do what I love doing today. And so I encourage all of you who have similar struggles to speak about them and to go get the answers that you too need for help.”

Other stars like Emma Stone, Kristen Bell, Michael Phelps, Lena Dunham, Sarah Silverman, Henry Winkler, Gabrielle Union and Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialick have also taken part in the video series in the past.

Head over to childmind.org/myyoungerself to watch all the videos.