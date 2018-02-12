Movies
Josh Brolin Turns 50! The Sweetest Things He's Said About Wife Kathryn Boyd
Josh Brolin is 50! Celebrate the actor’s birthday with the sweetest things he’s written about model wife Kathryn Boyd
Josh Brolin is officially 50! The actor celebrated his big birthday on Monday with a picture of his cake and a sweet shoutout to his kids -- Trevor and Eden -- and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd.
Flip through for the sweetest things Brolin has said about his wife a year-and-a-half after their September 2016 nuptials.
"Good morning, my love. You make it all good," Brolin captioned the latest shot of his wife on Instagram the day before his birthday.
"Everything you touch is gold. We love our town. We love our people. We love our lives. Get me on a plane to you now. This waking up alone s--- is for the birds," Brolin captioned a throwback shot of the two sipping coffee.
"So incredibly proud of my wife. Through all the hardship and frustration you have done it and the engines have ignited. I love you so much and am so thankful you are who you are," the actor wrote last month, congratulating Boyd on the launch of her new denim line, Midheaven.
"To my most incredible wife. You are on top on my world. You are the cream of the crop, top of the heap, the creme de la creme. Happiest Birthday this day of all days because I am so grateful that somehow someway you came into my life like a worm finds its way into the core of an apple and curls up cozied and content and I continued to stay ripe year after year you living inside me as a sun lives inside its solar system," Brolin wrote in a romantic tribute post to his wife shortly after celebrating their first anniversary.
He continued, "You warm my every moment and you blanket my self created cold ones. The thought of without you is unthinkable. Your birthday means more to me than you will ever know: Timing, luck, gratitude and more fun than I could ever think of having otherwise. Thank you for making my and the world a better place."
"In this day and age, within this time of major transition, what makes a woman great? It’s ability to take her dreams and, through all the natural objections that only God positions, see them through to fruition. My wife @kathrynbrolin has taken her dreams, her talent, and the most incredible perseverance I have ever seen in anybody, and created @midheavendenim," Brolin wrote last month.
He continued, "That is a great woman — a woman who looks adversity in its pupils and, with the confidence built deeply within her, pushes the rock to the top of the mountain."
"Power Couple @kathrynbrolin and me at The Golden Globes last night," Brolin joked alongside a shot of the two bundled up in snowy weather.
"Thank you Hyundai for our limo, JC Penny for our clothes, and a big thanks to our general ambient stylist, Frosty The Snowman," he said before adding that the two were actually in -4 degree weather.
