Josh Brolin Says James Cameron Called Him Bad Names for Turning Down Avatar Sequels

Stick and stones may break his bones, but James Cameron’s words don’t bother Josh Brolin.

The Deadpool 2 actor opened up about an alleged incident involving the director during a recent interview with Esquire. According to Brolin, Cameron was not pleased when he turned down a part in the upcoming Avatar sequels.

“If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar,” the actor said. “James Cameron’s f—— calling me this name and that name. Whatever.”

Not only did Brolin have no problem recounting the tension, he told the magazine that he already has a comeback worked out if Cameron gives him any grief for spilling the beans.

“If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened,’ ” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Brolin’s been busy showing off his new physique for his role as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool sequel. After weeks of documenting his transformation into the psychic mercenary — both in the gym and the prosthetics chair — the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, finally shared the first official photo of Brolin in character.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned one of the photos. In the other, he dubbed Brolin “Your premium #Cable provider.”

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, and also starring Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Jack Kesy — will open in theaters on June 1, 2018.