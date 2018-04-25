Jordan Peele Jokes He's Writing Get Out 2 After Kanye West Tweets About the 'Sunken Place'

Get Out fans might have Kanye West to thank for a sequel.

Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning horror thriller, joked that he’s getting started on a followup after the rapper referenced the film in a Twitter post.

“Do this look like the sunken place,” West, 40, asked fans, along with a photo of the inside of his cavernous house.

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

In Get Out, the sunken place is a state of hypnosis Catherine Keener’s character uses to control her victims’ minds. It’s visually represented as deep, black hole in the mind where the victim becomes trapped, unable to speak or control the body.

The sunken place also functions as a metaphor, as Peele explained on Twitter. “We’re all in the Sunken Place,” he wrote last March, later adding, “The Sunken Place means we’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us.”

Peele was nominated for three Oscars and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay, making history as the first African-American to win the honor.

Jordan Peele (L) and Kanye West. Kris Connor/Getty; Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, West has been on a tweeting storm of late. After explaining why he’s cut ties with his managers and enthusiastically discussing his Yeezy apparel company on Wednesday, the 40-year-old rapper seemed to show some support for President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” he wrote. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

A short while later, West said that he had spoken to his wife Kim Kardashian West about his previous tweets.

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” he wrote. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”