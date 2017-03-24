Jonny Lee Miller on Dodging Fans While Filming T2 Trainspotting: 'It's Like Scotland's Star Wars'

Over 20 years after first making waves on the big screen, Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud are back – and with much more fanfare.

In the decades since director Danny Boyle’s 1996 dark comedy Trainspotting hit theaters, the film has become a cult classic, which star Jonny Lee Miller says made filming the newly released sequel a little tricky.

“There’s the challenge of like, when you’re shooting Trainspotting and everyone knows you’re shooting Trainspotting – [Boyle] said it’s like Scotland’s Star Wars,” Miller tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

T2 Trainspotting finds Miller and his original castmates – Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner – back in Edinburgh, Scotland, battling their addictions and reigniting past clashes.

“When we made the first movie, no one cared, right? No one knew who we were or what we were doing,” says Miller, adding that while filming on location for the sequel, the paparazzi was closely following.

The 44-year-old says, “It was a little bit challenging because you’ve got people paying attention to you and it just sort of changes everything a little bit. You have to try to dodge people and try to lose photographers, and try and mask what you’re doing because you don’t want it ruined for everybody.”

Miller calls the sequel “comedic in places and then extremely moving in others,” and feels fans of the original will be pleased. He also says viewers should keep an eye out for Easter eggs, like one scene where his character Simon and the others return to Rannoch Moor.

“In the first movie there’s a bit where Tommy [Kevin McKidd] takes everybody out for a walk and that’s the famous bit with the train station and they’re out in the middle of nowhere,” says Miller. “And we went back there again, the characters go there as a tribute to Tommy.”

He continues, “They wanted to have McKidd’s character Tommy, who died in the first movie, reflected there. So they had a young actor dressed as him – with his hair and the same clothes. They had him walk off as they’re talking about him. It was really like, the hairs on the back of our neck all stood up. It really sort of drove home what we were trying to do, and how much this movie meant to us and how much it meant to other people.”

T2 Trainspotting is in theaters now.