Jonah Hill Is Slimmed-Down and Unrecognizable with Braids and Tattoos on Set of Netflix Series

Is that you, Jonah Hill?

The actor stepped out in New York Wednesday looking completely unrecognizable for his role in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac, also starring Emma Stone.

With long braids and tattoos everywhere, the look for the show marks a drastic change from the Hill fans have come to expect on screen.

Maniac, based off the Norwegian series of the same name, follows Hill’s character, an inpatient at a mental institution, who lives out adventures in his dreams. The dark comedy is directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga, and costars Stone as a fellow patient in the institution.

Stone and Hill were recently seen filming the show with Hill looking wildly different than this outing. The two were dressed in their best ’80s outfits complete with acid-washed jeans and a mullet for Hill.

WATCH: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The actor has been looking fitter than ever lately after saying he wanted to lose the weight he gained for his role in War Dogs. He turned to his 22 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for advice.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Maniac is slated to hit Netflix in 2018.