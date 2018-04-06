Jonah Hill and Michael Cera Have the Superbad Reunion of Our Dreams in New York City

We’re McLovin’ this reunion!

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera had the Superbad reunion of our dreams in New York City on Thursday. The former costars were spotted taking an afternoon stroll through the Tribeca neighborhood.

The former costars were both bundled up for the outing, with Cera, 29, in a tan coat and bright orange beanie. Hill, 34, was seen wearing a patterned coat and green beanie as he puffed on a cigarette.

In Superbad, Hill and Cera played two high school seniors determined to finally make it with the in-crowd at a graduation party before leaving for college.

The two have remained close since filming the hit 2007 comedy.

MEGA

“Michael and I had an arranged marriage all summer,” Hill previously said of filming Superbad with Cera. “We would hang out at my apartment, go to Canter’s, play video games, mack on girls at the mall.”

RELATED VIDEO: Is Michael Cera Married? Actor and Mystery Woman Step Out with Matching Gold Bands

Cera also previously opened up about remaining close with his Superbad costars, including Seth Rogen and Bill Hader.

“I love seeing those guys, and I love working with them,” he told TODAY. “And, you know, it’s nice that they kind of include me in their work so that they facilitate us hanging out. That’s nice!”

Superbad Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Superbad

This isn’t the first Superbad reunion. At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hill presented Emma Stone with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her turn in La La Land.

And after giving an emotional acceptance speech, Hill was seen comforting the actress as they made their way off the stage following her acceptance speech. He threw his arms around Stone as they both laughed and went backstage.