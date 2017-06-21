Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate Spotted Out on Movie Date: They’re ‘Friendly,’ Says Source

Is there a hilarious new celebrity power couple in the works?

Fellow funny, famous and single people Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate were spotted coming out of a movie theater in New York City last week, and social media is already pining for the duo to make things official.

But for now, a source tells PEOPLE that Hamm, 46, and Slate, 35, are just “friendly.”

Slate recently dated Chris Evans until they broke up in February. The actress cited the Captain America star’s fame as one of the reasons for their split. “Chris is a very, very famous person,” Slate said in a recent interview with Vulture. “For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go.”

Hamm and his girlfriend of 18 years, the writer and actress Jennifer Westfeldt, broke up in 2015.

The Mad Men star and Bob’s Burgers actress are also appearing together in a new drama titled Aardvark, which costars Zachary Quinto and Sheila Vand.

The movie follows Quinto’s character Josh as his estranged brother, a popular TV actor named Craig (played by Hamm), are reunited for the first time in years. Feeling trapped under his brother’s shadow, Josh sees a therapist named Emily (played by Slate), who ends up forming her own connection to Craig.

Aardvark debuted to mostly positive reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

