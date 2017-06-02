Jon Hamm Gets Flirty with Kate Beckinsale — but Will It Lead to Romance?

Jon Hamm is turning on those Don Draper charms for Kate Beckinsale.

The famous duo were spotted flirting at the premiere of his new film Baby Driver in Los Angeles earlier this week, but a source tells PEOPLE it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

“Jon is definitely interested in her,” says the source. “They’re flirty but it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere.”

Page Six first reported about the duo’s flirty encounter.

Both stars are coming off of long-term relationships. Beckinsale and her husband of 13 years, Len Wiseman, divorced in October, and Hamm recently admitted he’s struggling with single life after his 2015 split from his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt.

“It’s hard,” he told InStyle. “It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

He and the 47-year-old writer-director called it quits in September 2015 after 18 years together. At the time, the pair issued a joint statement to PEOPLE, pledging to “continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

Beckinsale, meanwhile, had been separated from Wiseman for several months before the split. They met in 2003 while working together on the first Underworld film, which Wiseman directed, and they later tied the knot in 2004. The two do not have any children together. Beckinsale has a 16-year-old daughter, Lily, with former partner Michael Sheen.