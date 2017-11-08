Kevin Spacey's Baby Driver Costar Jon Bernthal Says Actor Was 'Big Bully' on Set

Jon Bernthal says he was privy to aspects of Kevin Spacey‘s alleged inappropriate conduct before the slew of recent sexual assault or harassment accusations were leveled against the star.

The actor — who appeared alongside Spacey in hit film Baby Driver — told SiriusXM of working with the now-disgraced Oscar-winner, “I just remember losing a ton of respect for him.”

“I remember being on that set and I remember him really rubbing me the wrong way,” recalled Bernthal. “And it’s funny, anybody who I was working with at the time, and people in my life remember me saying it and a lot of people reached out to me when that happened.”

The actor, 41, explained that he was a longtime fan of Spacey, revealing that as a young theater actor he saw the House of Cards star perform in a production of The Iceman Cometh in London. “[It was] unbelievable sort of transformative experience in my life watching what he did and he was one of my favorite actors,” said Bernthal.

“The kind of man he was when I saw him, working with, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed,” said Bernthal of finally working alongside Spacey in the 2017 film.

He further elaborated, “Going onto that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much and I wasn’t really in a situation to judge, but when I was there he really rubbed me the wrong way. I thought he was a bit of a bully… I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”

“I think he was acting toward people in a way that where I remember, at the time, thinking, man if that was a woman that he was talking to I would have done something, I would have said something,” said the actor. “And I was really happy to sort of get out of there.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Allegedly Showed Teen Porn & Groped a Journalist in New Claims Against Him

Bernthal noted, though, that he never witnessed behavior from Spacey like some of the sexual conduct allegations that he’s now facing.

In a BuzzFeed article posted Oct. 30, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was only 14. Hours later Spacey, 58, apologized for his behavior – which allegedly occurred at a party in 1986 — and came out as gay.

Further allegations have since emerged, including a report from CNN in which eight people who currently work or previously worked on House of Cards claimed that star and executive producer created a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior.

Last week, Netflix officially parted ways with Spacey, announcing that House of Cards‘ final season will be without the actor.

A representative for the 58-year-old House of Cards star has told PEOPLE that Spacey is “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”