Inside the Jolie-Pitt Kids’ Lives Now: Homeschooling and Visits with Brad

More than one year after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and her six children are moving on with their lives.

“Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids,” a Jolie source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy.”

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is not yet finalized, but it is moving forward. In the meantime, the pair have been “working out time for him to be with the kids, which he treasures,” says another source. For Pitt “the process has been difficult,” says a source close to the situation. “But he is OK and remains committed to his family.” (While Pitt has dated since their split — “nothing serious,” says a source — there’s been no hint yet of a new romance on Jolie’s part.)

For more about Jolie and Pitt, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, live with Jolie, 42, in L.A. and visit Pitt, 54. Earlier this year, Jolie bought a $24 million estate once owned by Cecil B. DeMille to be closer to Pitt. During the week, the kids “are focused on studying,” a family source says. “They have tutors for all kinds of subjects, including different languages and instruments. The kids are also very physically active. They like soccer and love skateboarding, and also take self-defense classes.”

Jolie with Sahara, Pax, Shiloh and Knox Dec. 15 Cia Pak/United Nations

At a December screening of her Golden Globe-nominated movie First They Killed My Father, Jolie explained her decision to homeschool her kids.

“It bothered me how little I was taught in school,” Jolie, 42, explained. “I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very … I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

Cambodia-born Maddox served as an executive producer on the Golden Globe-nominated film, and Vietnamese-born Pax pitched in with production and still photography.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Speaks at the U.N.

“We finished the script a few years ago and we both looked at each other and we said ‘What do we do?’ And we said we’ll wait for the day that Maddox says he’s ready. Because he has to do this with us,” Jolie continued. “I don’t know anything about my son’s birth parents, but I imagine that they went through a very, very similar experience and so this is, this is part of who he is and what he should know about who they must have been.”

On Dec. 15 she took Knox, Pax, Shiloh and Zahara, to the U.N. Correspondents Association dinner in New York City, where she praised her kids while accepting an award for her refugee work.

Pitt in 2016. Dave Benett/WireImage

“When people of any race or of any religion are being persecuted and killed, we cannot do less than we are capable of doing,” the actress, who will return for Disney’s Maleficent 2, told the audience. “This is what I want my own children to know and value and what I have learned from them. Children have an understanding and a truth. They can instinctively feel right from wrong. They are not led by strategy they are led by morality. So most of all, thank you to my children. I am so proud of who you are growing up to be and for the hope that gives me for the future.”