Origin Movie About the Joker in the Works at Warner Bros. Under New DC Banner

Batman’s arch nemesis may be getting his turn in the limelight.

EW has confirmed that Warner Bros. is developing an untitled movie about the origins of the Joker, with The Hangover helmer Todd Phillips on board to direct and co-write the script with Scott Silver (8 Mile).

The Joker movie is to be the first project produced under a yet-to-be announced banner separate from the continuity of the mainstream DC Extended Universe, which encompasses films such as Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, and the upcoming Justice League. The new banner is intended to bring unique story angles to the studio’s iconic heroes and villains.

Jared Leto most recently played the Joker in last year’s Suicide Squad and is expected to reprise the role in a sequel, but Phillips’ origin film would feature a different actor playing the Clown Prince of Crime.

According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Martin Scorsese will produce the Joker film alongside Phillips. A person familiar with the project told EW that Scorsese’s involvement has not been nailed down.

Warner Bros. declined to comment, and representatives for Scorsese did not immediately respond to request for comment.

