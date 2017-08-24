People

Movies

Joker And Harley Quinn Movie In The Works With Crazy Stupid Love Directors

By @OGETTELL

Posted on

Clay Enos/2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn may get up to no good in a movie all their own.

EW can confirm that Crazy Stupid Love filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in final negotiations to write and direct an untitled movie centering on the mercurial Batman villains (and on-again, off-again romantic partners), who previously shared the screen in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

It’s currently unclear whether the Joker-Harley movie would follow or precede a proper Suicide Squad sequel, which Warner Bros. has been developing for some time. Both those films would exist in the continuity of the mainstream DC Extended Universe, which also encompasses tentpole movies like Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, and the upcoming Justice League.

2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The Joker and Harley Quinn movie would, therefore, be separate from the untitled Joker origin movie in the works from Hangover director Todd Phillips. As reported by EW and other outlets Wednesday, Phillips’ Joker movie is being developed under a new, yet-unnamed WB banner separate from the DCEU.

Ficarra and Requa’s other screen credits include the heist movie Focus (which costarred Robbie) and the hit NBC drama This Is Us.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com