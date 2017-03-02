Double Depp! Johnny Depp Makes Two Appearances in New Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer

The first two Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailers featured little-to-no footage of Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow — but boy, is Disney making up for it in the third preview.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered the new trailer for the latest film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise on Thursday — and it features not one, but two Depps!

There’s Depp as the scalawag pirate Jack Sparrow fans have come to know over the previous four films. And then there’s a baby-faced CGI Depp as a younger, more naive Sparrow — seemingly unaware of the consequences that lie ahead with his piracy.

In addition to the double Depp, the new trailer also set out the premise for the new film. It appears as a young pirate, Sparrow made an enemy of Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) — who was killed while chasing Sparrow through the Devil’s Triangle.

Now a vengeful ghost, Salazar has returned to finish his mission of eliminating all pirates and seek revenge on Sparrow for taking the lives of he and his crew.

Jack’s only hope? The mystical artifact known as the Trident of Poseidon. To get it, he teams up with an astronomer, Carina Smyth (The Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario), and a sailor in the Royal Navy, Henry (Gods of Egypt’s Brenton Thwaites).

Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and William Turner (Orlando Bloom) also make appearances in the film, which is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 26.