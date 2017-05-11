Yo ho yo ho! It was a pirate’s life for Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom on Thursday, as the two actors reunited on the red carpet premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai Disney Resort, China.

It was the first Pirates premiere Bloom has attended in ten years, since his character in the popular franchise — Will Turner — had his heart cut out and placed in the Dead Man’s Chest at the end of its third movie, 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

The 40-year-old actor looked happy to be back as he greeted the sea of screaming fans flooding the event. He wore classic black tie apparel for the event — polishing off his crisp dark suit and pink shirt with a pair of cool shades.

Depp, who is back for this fifth time in his Oscar-nominated role as Captain Jack Sparrow, rocked his signature flamboyant garb – layering a blue vest over a navy shirt and black jeans. The 53-year-old star added dozens of silver necklaces and chains to his outfit, as well as a pair of black boots and a grey bandana.

While Bloom’s character may have been assumed dead by fans, it’s logical that he’s returning for the the fifth movie.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales brings the dead back to life, including Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) — who was killed while chasing a young Sparrow through the Devil’s Triangle.

RELATED VIDEO: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Now a vengeful ghost, Salazar has returned to finish his mission of eliminating all pirates and seek revenge on Sparrow for taking the lives of he and his crew.

Jack’s only hope? The mystical artifact known as the Trident of Poseidon. To get it, he teams up with an astronomer, Carina Smyth (The Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario), and a sailor in the Royal Navy, Henry (Gods of Egypt’s Brenton Thwaites).

Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) also make appearances in the film, which is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 26.