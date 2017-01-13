Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Divorce Finalized After Judge Calls Ceasefire

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are officially single.

During a court appearance in Los Angeles on Friday, a judge finalized the divorce, paving the way for the $7 million divorce settlement.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,’ ” Heard’s attorney Pierce O’Donnell tells PEOPLE.

The judge denied Depp’s request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Heard for allegedly delaying the proceeding. Both actors were also ordered to pay their own legal expenses.

The 30-year-old actress had filed a Request for Order motion with the court on Dec. 30 to enforce the $7 million settlement, which was to be donated to charity.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Slams Amber Heard, Demands $100k For “Unnecessary” Legal Action

Heard claimed in the documents, “Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied.”

The actress said she was eager to end her marriage with the 53-year-old actor, writing in court documents, “Johnny has delayed the resolution of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced now.”

Depp’s team responded to the motion, calling it “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.”

The Rum Diary costars became embroiled in a nasty court battle in May, when the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp and accused him of domestic abuse.