Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Divide Assets: He Gets His Cars and Houses, She Gets the Dogs

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are divvying up their assets after their divorce was officially finalized on Friday.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE outline how the former couple will divide their assets and property. Heard will keep the dogs — Pistol and Boo — who were at the center of the couple’s infamous dog smuggling showdown with Australian officials in 2015.

Heard will also keep a horse named Arrow, as well as two vehicles, a 2015 Range Rover and a 1968 Ford Mustang.

Depp came away with all of his properties and real estate holdings across the globe, including Los Angeles, his home state of Kentucky, France and the Bahamas, where he retreated during his divorce.

In addition, there are 42 vehicles listed in documents that Depp will hang on to, including a variety of cars, motorcycles, boats and even golf carts.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Slams Amber Heard, Demands $100k For “Unnecessary” Legal Action

The documents also reveal the scheduled payment plan for the $7 million settlement Heard was awarded. Depp has already paid $200,000 and owes $1 million next week, another million next month, another million in May, and another million in August. He then pays $500,000 before Nov. 1 and another $2.3 million before Feb. 1, 2018.

The couple agreed to waive spousal support and each will pay his or her own attorney fees, with the exception of $500,000 Depp will contribute towards Heard’s.

The Rum Diary costars became embroiled in a nasty court battle in May, when the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp and accused him of domestic abuse.