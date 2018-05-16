John Travolta Shows Off His Dance Moves As He Joins 50 Cent On Stage at the Cannes Film Festival

John Travolta is bringing back his Saturday Night Fever moves – on a Tuesday.

The 64-year-old actor joined 50 Cent on stage for the rapper’s performance of his hit, “Just A Lil Bit,” during a party at the Cannes Film Festival.

And while Travolta was famous for his moves in the Seventies, seems his greased lightning does not quite do the trick when it comes to hip hop with the actor doing some classic dad bopping around instead.

In an Instagram video, shared on social media on Tuesday by Jeremy Bettis, an executive at 50 Cent’s record label, Travolta is seen trying to get down as 50 Cent raps his big hit. But the crowd loved Travolta’s impromptu dance, screaming and cheering at the end of his and 50 Cent’s performance.

50 Cent posted a shorter version of the clip on his social media account, tweeting: “Me and John Travolta partying 😆.”

“l swear l only came out here because of him,” he admitted.

50 Cent and John Travolta 50 Cent/Twitter

Before the pair’s performance, the “Candy Shop” rapper, 42, also shared a photo of him and Travolta at the festival in France.

“You gotta check out my John Travolta’s New movie Gotti he is great in it,” 50 Cent captioned the snap of the two standing side-by-side smiling.

Travolta is currently at the annual film festival for his latest movie, Gotti, which examines the life of mobster John Gotti (played by Travolta), who is the head of the infamous Gambino family. Travolta’s real-life wife, Kelly Preston, also appears in the biopic as Gotti’s wife, Victoria.

Earlier in the day, the American Crime Story star and Preston were joined by their children — 18-year-old-daughter, Ella and 7-year-old son, Benjamin — at the premiere of the film.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta with their kids Ella and Benjamin Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Back in September 2016, Travolta shared that he was drawn to the role of Gotti, nicknamed the Teflon Don, because it showed the more sensitive side of the notorious Mafia boss.

“There’s always two sides to a story,” Travolta said in an interview with Good Morning America. “They had a very human other side of existence which is their family and their trials and tribulations.”