WATCH: National Dog Show Co-Host John O'Hurley 'Channels Donald Trump' as a Golf Pro in Swing Away

It’s their big, fat Greek golf match.

Actor and National Dog Show co-host John O’Hurley and American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth will face off as golf pros in the new film Swing Away — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the film’s trailer.

Swing Away follows professional golfer Zoe Papadopoulos (Elizabeth), who travels to her grandparents’ village in Greece to escape after a meltdown and subsequent suspension from the sport she loves. Between baking bread and eating baklava, she meets and mentors a ten-year-old girl who is determined against all odds to become the next golf sensation.

Along the way, Zoe rediscovers her Greek heritage, her love of the game, and the hidden strength within herself as she inspires the townspeople in an epic showdown against a greedy American developer played by John O’Hurley, who, according to the team behind the film, “channels Donald Trump” in his performance.

Public screenings of the film are happening across the United States throughout March. Check out swingawaymovie.com for more details.