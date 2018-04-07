John Krasinski Jokes That He Romanced Emily Blunt When He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway

John Krasinski may be happily married to Emily Blunt, but it’s her Devil Wears Prada costar Anne Hathaway who first caught his interest.

The 38-year-old actor and director appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday alongside his wife and A Quiet Place costar, where he revealed just how much of a fan he was of the 2006 movie.

“It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” Krasinski said of falling in love with The Devil Wears Prada, adding that he’s seen it 72 times. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

His obsession with the film was one of the first things Krasinski brought up to Blunt before they started dating. “When we first met, I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’ ” Krasinski remembered. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’ ”

The couple married in 2010 and have two kids (Hazel, 4, and Violet, 21 months), and Blunt said her husband still watches the film often.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit,’ ” she recalled.

That’s when Krasinski teased his wife about wanting to date Hathaway, joking, “I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh…’ ”

Krasinski’s sense of humor is one of the many things Blunt loves about him.

The London-born actress, 35, told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV) that she knew “disarmingly soon” he was the one for her.

According to Blunt, she was sitting at a restaurant with a friend when The Office star walked in.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” Blunt recalled. “We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that.”

He had equally nice things to say about Blunt on The Graham Norton Show as he recalled working with her in A Quiet Place.

“It sounds really sappy, but it’s true: I think it’s the greatest collaboration I’ve ever had in my career,” Krasinski said. “I’d never seen her work. And when you’re actually in the room when she does what she does, it honestly changes the air in the room. Everyone is just completely and totally stunned by what she does.”

And while Krasinski is likely among the fans itching for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Blunt said she’s hesitant to jump on board with a sequel.

“If everyone did it I would be up for it,” she told Cagle. “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is.”

A Quiet Place is in theaters now.