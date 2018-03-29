John Krasinski Loves Wife Emily Blunt 'More' After Directing Her in New Movie

John Krasinski is the first to admit that he and wife Emily Blunt rolled the dice when they decided to work together for the first time.

The Office star opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about starring alongside Blunt in A Quiet Place, which he also directed.

“We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way,” he jokes.

To learn more about Krasinski, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

In the horror film, Krasinski, 38, and Blunt, 35, star as a husband and wife desperately trying to protect their children. In real-life, the two have been married for eight years and are parents to daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 22 months.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The actor and director said the experience of making A Quiet Place brought the couple closer together.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Blunt Says Justin Theroux Is the Biggest Jokester on ‘The Girl on the Train’ Set

“I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” he says. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

“We were really honest with each other from the beginning,” he adds. “By the time we were shooting, it was just the best.”

Also starring Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, A Quiet Place hits theaters April 6.