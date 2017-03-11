Jeff Bridges Brings Back 'The Dude' to Honor Big Lebowski Costar John Goodman

Jeff Bridges said it best: John Goodman is a “good man.”

The Roseanne alum received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, and the honoree had the best time during his ceremony.

Aside from hamming it up for the cameras (see the photos below), Goodman, 64, was all smiles as he listened to heartfelt speeches given by his Kong: Skull Island costar Brie Larson and The Big Lebowski costar Bridges.

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges said, after changing into hisLebowski character’s signature knit sweater.

“He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

He concluded his tribute by changing the most famous line in the 1998 Coen Brothers cult classic.

“In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood — in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star. A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, sweet prince,” Bridges ended.

Also in attendance were Goodman’s friends and former costars Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island) and Emile Hirsch (Speed Racer).

Larson toasted Goodman on his star via Instagram writing, “Congratulations to my friend John Goodman. Thank you for letting me speak about how wonderful you are before the unveiling of your star on the walk of fame!!!! You deserve it!!”

Kong: Skull Island hits theaters today.