Who Officiated Amy Schumer’s Surprise Wedding in Drag?

Everything about Amy Schumer’s wedding to Chris Fischer was a surprise — including who the happy couple chose to officiate the nuptials.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday, exchanging vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade.

Just hours after the news broke on Thursday, the Trainwreck star posted a few photos from their intimate occasion, including one of comedian John Early — who married the couple while dressed in drag as “Vicky,” a character he has previously played in Netflix’s original series The Characters.

As he married the couple, Early wore Vicky’s trademark bell sleeve top, jeans, and a sash that read “Reverend Vicky” in sparkly letters.

Sharing a photo from the ceremony, the comedian wrote, “Congrats to Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer on finding their denim,” a reference to a joke made during the Netflix series about the importance Vicky places on finding her own denim jacket.

Although Early has yet to achieve mainstream fame, the 30-year-old comedian currently stars as the scene-stealing Elliot Goss on TBS’ dark comedy Search Party alongside Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds and Meredith Hagner.

Early has also appeared as Jane Krakowski’s son on 30 Rock and as the musical theatre lover Logan St. Bogan on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

The comedian also frequently creates material with Kate Berlant. The comedy duo have starred together on their surreal and bizarre Vimeo series 555 and they made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, where they performed a stand-up routine that consisted entirely of the pair talking about appreciating the momentous moment in their careers.

Describing the ceremony on Thursday while promoting her new film Red Sparrow, Lawrence, 27, told Entertainment Tonight that she couldn’t hold back the tears.

“It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time],” the actress said.

“His vows were stunning,” Lawrence continued. “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

The actress, who was photographed smiling and dancing at the reception, added that she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. “Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time,” she said. “In every wedding photo, all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’”