John Cena Says He's 'Involved' in Wedding Planning with Fiancée Nikki Bella: 'I'm Excited'

John Cena wishes he had heard wedding bells by now.

The WWE wrestler, engaged to Total Bellas star Nikki Bella since April 2017, says he’s excited for his future with his bride-to-be, but doesn’t need all the pomp and circumstance.

“I want it yesterday, but we have a date,” Cena, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m excited, but I also have great perspective that I want the day to be important for Nicole.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 34, has been taking the lead when it comes to wedding planning.

“All that information rests on her shoulders,” Cena says. “I’m involved in every single step of the process, but I am like the last checkpoint. So, let’s say, décor will be chosen. And then I’ll be given three options but be nudged to like number two. I will politely agree to number two, but I am very much actively a part of the process.”

He does like having a say in the choices, though. “What I like most about the decision-making process is reinforcing to Nicole that it is a day about her,” the Blockers star says. “Sometimes being in that position, you may get caught up pleasing everyone. Why just throw a party for the folks you want to please? This is a day for you and, by the way, because of my stupidity and stubbornness, a day you thought would never come. So enjoy it and if anyone has a problem with it, tell them to f— off.”

Cena continues, “I constantly reinforce that message that, years from now if people are sour about what happened on your day, they are not looking at it the right way.”

While the big day hasn’t come yet, the professional wrestler says fans already refer to Bella as his wife.

“People come up to me and say, ‘I love watching your wife on television,’ ” he reveals. “And I love that. I’m already ready to go there and it sounds nice hearing it. I know that we will have a wonderful future together.”

