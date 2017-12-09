Is the Millennium Falcon available?

John Boyega is in a race against time — and mother nature — to make it to the Hollwood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night.

The actor revealed early Saturday morning that he was stuck in Atlanta due to inclement weather —the Georgia city was hit with up to a foot of snow in some areas, grounding many flights.

“Wow ATL,” wrote Boyega. “Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now….”

The 25-year-old Brit added in a second tweet, “Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore.”

Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

He wrote in a third tweet, “Trying to get back for the L.A. premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!”

Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Roger that! BB-8 PUNCH IT!!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Luckily, it seems like the force is on Boyega’s side. According to Deadline, sources said that Boyega found a plane to get him out of the snow and straight toward Hollywood, just in time for the premiere at Shrine Auditorium.

In the Star Wars series, Boyega portrays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who becomes a part of the resistance.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Fisher Remembered by Her Star Wars Castmates

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.