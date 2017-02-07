John Boyega Readies for the 'Uprising' in Pacific Rim 2 First Look

This article originally appeared on EW.com

John Boyega is trading starships for Jaegers. The Star Wars star debuts as Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost, in a first look image from Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Paparazzi snapped numerous shots of Boyega in character as the film went into production, but this is the first official look, which the actor posted over social media. “I am Pentecost,” Boyega tweeted.

Previously titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom, Pacific Rim: Uprising is the sequel to the Guillermo del Toro film about kaiju beasts invading earth and the planet’s last line of defense: a fleet of gargantuan Jaeger robots. Steven S. DeKnight directs Uprising based on a script from Prometheus co-writer Jon Spaihts.

See Boyega in character below.

Plot details are scarce, but Del Toro teased during an interview with Collider in 2014 that the sequel is set “a few years after the first one. It’s not an immediate follow-up. It is the world having been freed of kaiju. What happens to the world after — what happens to the Jaeger technology once the kaiju are not a threat? It’s quite a jump.”

Boyega’s costar Scott Eastwood previously shared set photos from Uprising, revealing his character Nate Lambert. “He’s the ace of the Jaeger fleet,” Eastwood wrote on Instagram.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, which also stars Adria Arjona of NBC’s Emerald City, is scheduled for theaters on Feb. 23, 2018.