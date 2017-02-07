John Boyega Readies for the 'Uprising' in Pacific Rim 2 First Look

This article originally appeared on EW.com
John Boyega is trading starships for Jaegers. The Star Wars star debuts as Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost, in a first look image from Pacific Rim: Uprising.
Paparazzi snapped numerous shots of Boyega in character as the film went into production, but this is the first official look, which the actor posted over social media. “I am Pentecost,” Boyega tweeted.
Previously titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom, Pacific Rim: Uprising is the sequel to the Guillermo del Toro film about kaiju beasts invading earth and the planet’s last line of defense: a fleet of gargantuan Jaeger robots. Steven S. DeKnight directs Uprising based on a script from Prometheus co-writer Jon Spaihts.
See Boyega in character below.
Plot details are scarce, but Del Toro teased during an interview with Collider in 2014 that the sequel is set “a few years after the first one. It’s not an immediate follow-up. It is the world having been freed of kaiju. What happens to the world after — what happens to the Jaeger technology once the kaiju are not a threat? It’s quite a jump.”
Boyega’s costar Scott Eastwood previously shared set photos from Uprising, revealing his character Nate Lambert. “He’s the ace of the Jaeger fleet,” Eastwood wrote on Instagram.
Nate Lambert. He’s the ace of the jaeger fleet in #pacificrimuprising . It’s exciting to play this role because we’re both pilots. Aviation has been a large part of my family for many years, and it’s awesome to get in the cockpit of a 200 story robot instead of a plane or helicopter this time around! My dad is a pilot and got me into flying years ago. It teaches responsibility, attention to detail, and an appreciation for nature that is hard to experience otherwise. Thankful for it all!
Here we have Mr. Boyega and I quietly contemplating how best to save the world in #pacificrim . We've had an incredible start to 2017 here on set in Sydney, and I can't wait for you guys to see this movie. It's been so much fun, and such an experience, to jump into the universe that Guillermo Del Toro has made, and the story that Steven DeKnight (our kickass director) is sculpting for this film. Let's go fuck up some #kaiju !!
More great times with this exceptional cast and crew here on #pacificrim The crew in Austrailia is some of the best I've ever worked with. We have amazing cast from around the world, with a number diverse races and nationalities. Stole this moment with two of my awesome co-stars @jboyega_ and @adriaarjona , our fearless leader and director @stevendeknight , our incredible DP @dan_mindel , and legend of a cameraman Chris Haarhoff. And me, making my dumb faces as per usual.
Pacific Rim: Uprising, which also stars Adria Arjona of NBC’s Emerald City, is scheduled for theaters on Feb. 23, 2018.