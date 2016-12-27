John Boyega Posts Adorable Photo with Father in Matching Outfits: ‘Stunting with My Daddy’

It’s all about family for John Boyega.

The 24-year-old Star Wars actor recently spent some quality time with his nearest and dearest, and documented the sweet moments on Instagram — including a photo of himself and his father wearing matching outfits.

“Stunting with my daddy,” Boyega wrote alongside the picture he posted Tuesday. The shot shows both men giving serious looks.

Last year, the London-born actor said that while his Nigerian parents are very proud of his accomplishments, they were never Star Wars fanatics — not even close.

“My parents are not interested in Star Wars whatsoever,” Boyega told The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re only interested in The Force Awakens. In terms of the rest, they’re like, ‘OK, cool, but you’re not in it.’ ”

On Christmas Day, the actor shared a photo of himself walking with a pal, writing, “A day of love, appreciation, family and food! Enjoy the day everyone x have an amazing Christmas. Eat well ! Care later !”

The star also honored his Nigerian roots on Saturday, sharing an Instagram photo of a room full of men, women and children. He gave the black and white shot a simple caption, including only a heart and Nigerian flag emojis.

In addition to posting his twinning look with father, Boyega has also been sharing other holiday images with loved ones.

Last week, Boyega spent some quality time with his sister, uploading a black and white photo of the two laughing.

“My mum always talks about when she brought me home and this lady in the pic used me as her favourite baby doll for years,” Boyega recalled in the photo’s caption.

“Despite that I’m happy to have her by my side wherever I go! #sissylove #Gracethesmooich #akaturtle.”