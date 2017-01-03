Joely Fisher Pens Emotional Tribute to Half-Sister Carrie Fisher: 'My Hero, My Mentor, My Mirror'

Carrie Fisher‘s half-sister, Joely Fisher, has picked up on her sister’s talent for writing and penned a revealing tribute to the deceased 60-year-old Star Wars actress.

Joely, 49, is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens, and shares details about her childhood and growing up near her half-siblings, Carrie and Todd, in Malibu, California, in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

“We spent the better part of our childhoods as neighbors, our two families right next door,” Joely writes. “I adored Mama Debbie — she was such a character. And I got another sister and a brother in the deal, right there on the beach!”

The ‘Til Death actress continued: “During our transcontinental chat before Carrie’s fateful flight from London to L.A., we promised we’d spend Christmas together. It’s a promise we kept, although not in a way either of us had anticipated. Throughout the holiday, I sat by her side in a hospital room filled with a cacophony of sounds made by the machines keeping her barely alive. Debbie, of course, was there as well. She told me that she’d been praying for my time. More time for Carrie, for herself and for Connie. I knew if those prayers weren’t answered, Debbie might very well join her daughter.”

In her tribute, Joely also writes about niece and Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, who broke her silence on Monday to thank everyone for their prayers.

“She would have wanted us to celebrate her life, her words and for Billie to be whole,” Joely writes. “In time she will be. She is smart and soulful and magic. My sister Tricia Leigh and I vow to be whatever our niece Billie needs us to be.”

“You all lost Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher; I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror,” she continued, adding, “My brother Todd has lost his sister and his mother, whom he has said will lay to rest together. There is no universe where these ladies are not due their appropriate pedestals, and both will be memorialized in separate ceremonies in coming weeks.”

The mother-of-three admits in her letter to wanting her sister back, but writes, “We will honor these two magical people who have left the tribe in the way they lived, with grandeur and grace. I will soldier on.”

Joely concluded her tribute in the footsteps of her half-sister — hinting at the possibility of picking up Carrie’s writing pen, saying: “You can’t ‘right’ this s—, but you can ‘write’ it. And do I have a hell of a book in me.”