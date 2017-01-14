Joechella! Joe Manganiello Celebrates His 40th Birthday with Sofia Vergara and Friends

Who needs Coachella when there’s Joechella?

On Friday night, Joe Manganiello rang in his 40th birthday with friends and family — including his wife, Sofia Vergara — with a Coachella-inspired night out.

Guests joined the birthday boy at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, and the party featured a special performance from rock/glam metal band Steel Panther.

Famous faces at the event included Vergara’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman also made an appearance, as shown in an Instagram post shared on Vergara’s account with the caption “#joechella” with several guitar emojis.

Vergara and Manganiello appeared to be ready to rock out, as Vergara donned a black bustier top and the guest of honor sported a Guns ‘n Roses T-shirt.

“Ready to partyyyyyy #joe’s40,” Vergara, 44, shared on Instagram.

Ready to partyyyyyy🎸🎸🎸🎸#joe's40🎉🎉 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Ferguson posted a photo of himself, Vergara and Mikita on the dance floor. “Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella,” he wrote.

Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

@bui0728 ❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:42am PST

#joechella 🎸🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:20am PST

And the rockstar birthday bash was complete with a red guitar cake.

🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:28am PST

The couple looked as happy as ever dancing along to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:35am PST

At one point, Manganiello even took over the stage with a performances to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Girl You Really Got Me,” among others.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:05am PST

"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Manganiello capped the night by posting a photo with Vergara, which he captioned “Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA.”

Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:21am PST

For more on Mangianello’s birthday party pick up the next issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Vergara and Manganiello recently partied in paradise, as they enjoyed a romantic vacation in an undisclosed location by the sea.

Late last year, the couple commemorated their first anniversary on Nov. 22.