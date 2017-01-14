Joechella! Joe Manganiello Celebrates His 40th Birthday with Sofia Vergara and Friends

Who needs Coachella when there’s Joechella?
On Friday night, Joe Manganiello rang in his 40th birthday with friends and family — including his wife, Sofia Vergara — with a Coachella-inspired night out.
Guests joined the birthday boy at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, and the party featured a special performance from rock/glam metal band Steel Panther.
Famous faces at the event included Vergara’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman also made an appearance, as shown in an Instagram post shared on Vergara’s account with the caption “#joechella” with several guitar emojis.
Vergara and Manganiello appeared to be ready to rock out, as Vergara donned a black bustier top and the guest of honor sported a Guns ‘n Roses T-shirt.
“Ready to partyyyyyy #joe’s40,” Vergara, 44, shared on Instagram.
Ferguson posted a photo of himself, Vergara and Mikita on the dance floor. “Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella,” he wrote.
And the rockstar birthday bash was complete with a red guitar cake.
The couple looked as happy as ever dancing along to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”
At one point, Manganiello even took over the stage with a performances to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Girl You Really Got Me,” among others.
Manganiello capped the night by posting a photo with Vergara, which he captioned “Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA.”
Vergara and Manganiello recently partied in paradise, as they enjoyed a romantic vacation in an undisclosed location by the sea.
Late last year, the couple commemorated their first anniversary on Nov. 22.
Vergara penned an adorable message to her husband on Instagram, saying, “Happy First Anniversary to the love of my life. Nothing compares to you. Te Amo. #the breakerspalmbeach I will never forget that face.”