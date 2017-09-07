Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He’s Living with Girlfriend Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have taken their romance to the next level.

The couple — who have remained mostly out of the spotlight since they fell in love on the set of their upcoming movie Mary Magdalene — are now living together in the Hollywood Hills, Phoenix revealed in a new interview with The New York Times published Wednesday.

While the 42-year-old actor remained coy about how long the two have been shacking up, he did open up about their life at home, which is remarkably simple compared to what fans might expect from two A-List stars.

According to Phoenix, he’s usually asleep by 9 p.m. and up by 6 a.m. — spending most of his time when he’s not working as a homebody. Among the activities listed in his daily routine? Answering emails, meditating, “chilling” with his dog, taking karate classes, and eating.

There’s screen time too, though rarely does that consist of watching new films. The pair have a thing for documentaries on Netflix (like the 10-hour true-crime doc The Staircase, which Phoenix said he watched at Mara’s urging).

When asked to name the last movie that excited Phoenix, the Walk the Line star had a surprising choice: Disney’s 2016 animated film Moana. “I thought it was beautiful,” he said — later changing his answer to James Gray’s The Lost City of Z.

Elsewhere in the chat, Phoenix explains what drew him to Mary Magdalene — the biblical film in which Mara, 32, plays the titular character and he stars as Jesus.

“I was looking for something meaningful. I was looking for an experience. I was friends with Rooney,” Phoenix said of director Garth Davis’ retelling of the New Testament story, adding that the role intrigued him as well. “[Jesus is ] just a man,” he said. “[Playing him was] just instinct, just a gut feeling.”

Phoenix and Mara stepped out for their first public event together at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in May, where they were spotted intimately chatting and warmly embracing after Phoenix won the best actor award for his performance in the drama You Were Never Really Here. They later left the gala hand in hand.

The Oscar nominees were first rumored to be dating in early January after they were spotted spending time together on and off Mary Magdalene‘s set while filming last fall — including an outing on their Italian hotel’s balcony where they where photographed relaxing and smoking.

Once back in the U.S., Mara and Phoenix, were spotted leaving a detox spa in California just days after reports of a rumored romance broke. The private couple have only stepped out together a handful of times since then, including a grocery run and a pre-Cannes breakfast outing in California in early May.