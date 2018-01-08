Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Wary of Making Harvey Weinstein Jokes at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t made up his mind about making fun of Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars — but it’s not for the reasons you might think.

The host of the 90th Academy Awards was on hand at the Television Critics Association press tour panel for the Oscars on Monday, a day after Seth Meyers took aim at Weinstein in his opening monologue as host of the Golden Globes.

Asked if he plans to follow suit in March, Kimmel said, “You can but you just don’t know. Who’s to say Harvey Weinstein will be alive in two months?”

Kimmel said he appreciated Meyers’ testing the waters for him at the Golden Globes. “I do thank him for that litmus test,” he said, according to IndieWire.

In his monologue, Meyers said it was time to address the “elephant not in the room.” (The 65-year-old disgraced movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed reports in October. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” said Meyers. “Don’t worry, he’ll back in 20 years. He’ll be the first person to ever boo during the In Memoriam.”

Speaking about Monday’s award show, Kimmel said, “More than anything, I thought the red carpet was very interesting because people were talking about something for once” — alluding to the TIME’S UP movement that dominated the night.

He explained, “I thought that was refreshing. Typically its about what’s on your body and I thought, at the very least, it was great to see people discussing something of significance. How can you argue that any of this is anything but good. It’s a good subject for people to take up.”

The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Kimmel, airs March 4.