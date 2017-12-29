Jimmy Kimmel Rings in the New Year with a Kiss in Latest Oscar Promo

Jimmy Kimmel wants to be your first kiss of the New Year.

The host of the 90th annual Academy Awards gave a big smooch to the camera in the award show’s latest promo, saying that he wanted to give everyone “an early New Year’s kiss.”

With his lips pressed up against the lens, Kimmel joked, “Is anyone kissing back?”

In award show’s first official promo, Kimmel told fans, “All I want for Christmas is for you to watch me host the 90th Oscars.” He then added, “And a jetpack.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Envelopegate: ‘The Host Will Go on Stage and Clear This Up and Then I Remember I’m the Host’

The comedian, 50, is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. He famously hosted the ceremony last year, when the wrong film was announced as the Best Picture winner.

Despite the snafu, Kimmel received rave reviews for his performance as host. He held nothing back while making a few jabs at Mel Gibson, Justin Timberlake and Manchester by the Sea. And of course, he brought his ongoing feud with Matt Damon to the show.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.