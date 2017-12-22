Jimmy Kimmel Just Wants One Thing For Christmas -- and It Has to Do with the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is asking Santa for two very special presents this year.

The host of the 90th annual Academy Awards revealed his holiday wish list in the award show’s first official promo.

“All I want for Christmas is for you to watch me host the 90th Oscars,” he says, adding, “And a jetpack.”

Kimmel, 50, is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. He famously hosted the ceremony last year, when the wrong film was announced as the Best Picture winner.

After the announcement was made, the late-night host tweeted about his return, writing, “Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope).”

Despite the snafu, Kimmel received rave reviews for his performance as host. He held nothing back while making a few jabs at Mel Gibson, Justin Timberlake and Manchester by the Sea. And of course, he brought his ongoing feud with Matt Damon to the show.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.