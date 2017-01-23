Watch Jimmy Kimmel Break Down How to Win an Oscar in Hilarious Promo

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing the secret to winning an Oscar.

The host of the 89th annual Academy Awards laid out a blueprint for taking home Hollywood’s biggest prize in the award show’s first official promo, debuted exclusively on PEOPLE.

Step one, according to the talk-show host? Get a job as a waiter.

The clip then follows one hopeful, played by Fargo and Blunt Talk actor Karan Soni, as he buses tables before going to “a lot of auditions,” Kimmel says.

Next, of course, is “acting your little heart out,” Kimmel explains. As the clip shows, a dramatic war role is always good Oscar fodder.

“And finally, the Oscar goes to … you!” Kimmel exclaims.

The real nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be announced live at 8:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — and you can watch it here!

Unlike previous years, during which the nominations were announced at an early morning press conference, this year’s contenders will be unveiled during a global livestream.

The categories will be announced through videos featuring various members of the Academy, as opposed to a few selected actors. Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Ken Watanabe, Jason Reitman and more will appear in the nomination videos that air on the livestream.

Watch the stars reap the rewards of their hard work when the 89th Academy Awards airs live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 26.