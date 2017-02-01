Jimmy Fallon Channels Christian Grey with Dakota Johnson in Hilarious Fifty Shades Mad Lib Theater

Fifty Shades of Funny?

The Fifty Shades trilogy took a turn for the hilarious on Tuesday when Dakota Johnson took to The Tonight Show to promote its latest installment, Fifty Shades Darker, with a game of “Mad Lib Theater” alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

First, the 27-year-old actress picked out a few “silly” words and phrases to insert into an unknown dialogue — some of which were knee, tickle, baby come back, Zamboni driver, Beyoncé and Detroit.

Then the pair launched into the Fifty Shades-themed Mad Libs theater set in an office (reminiscent of a key scene in the first film) with Fallon, 42, sporting a very Christian Grey-like suit. Meanwhile, Johnson reprised her role as Anastasia Steele. Much like the audience, Fallon and Johnson could barely contain their laughter.

“Your company is involved primarily in agricultural projects, feeding the world’s penguins,” Johnson began with a laugh. “With that kind of passion, I wonder if your knee might be bigger than you let on.”

Fallon replied: “Some people would say I don’t have a knee at all.”

The two burst into laughter, with Johnson appearing to wipe away tears. Still, they continued, attempting to throw a bit of romance into the scene.

“The best part about having success is getting to give students like you my favorite piece of advice: Baby come back,” Fallon said.

Johnson added: “When I’m around you, I feel like a Zamboni driver at a funeral.”