Jim Carrey to Be Deposed in Ex's Wrongful Death Case Next Week

Jim Carrey has been ordered to take the stand under oath next week to answer questions about his late girlfriend, Cathriona White’s suicide.

After months of delays, a superior court judge in Los Angeles set a date for the deposition on Friday, scheduling the comedian to appear on Oct. 27. The actor is being sued for wrongful death by White’s estranged husband Mark Burton, and her mother Brigid Sweetman.

“We are very much looking forward to Mr. Carrey finally being placed under oath next week and forced to answer the questions he has been dodging for years, such as why he provided illegal drugs to Ms. White, why he gave Ms. White multiple STDs and then lied about it, and why he has engaged in a public charade of innocence crafted by his handlers,” said Sweetman and Burton’s lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“This is a search for the truth and we will find it,” he added. ” And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey.”

Carrey’s lawyer, Ray Boucher, previously told PEOPLE that the actor is “looking forward to his deposition being taken because the truth ultimately will prevail.” He added, “There’s nothing in his deposition that is going to change the truth.”

Sweetman and Burton claim that Carrey obtained the drugs that White used to kill herself under a false name, and provided them to her despite knowing she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. Furthermore, they allege that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, if Carrey is not deposed by next Friday, he will be ordered to appear in court every next day, excluding weekends and holidays.