Jim Carrey Slams Mark Zuckerberg with New Artwork Post: 'Who Are You Sharing Your Life With?'

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the latest target of Jim Carrey’s satirical artwork.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a cartoonish portrait he painted of the tech mogul, 33, along with the caption, “Who are you sharing your life with?” and the hashtag #regulatefacebook.

The black and white image, which Carrey posted in color last month, now includes Zuckerberg’s infamous quote, “They trust me, dumb f—-!” which he allegedly said in 2004 in reference to Facebook users at Harvard, according to Business Insider.

Carrey reposted the painting just days after The Observer and The New York Times revealed that the social media network covertly shared the information of 50 million users with the political research group Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The reports have sparked widespread outrage among users and politicians in the U.S. and the U.K.

Jim Carrey's portrait of Mark Zuckerberg. Jim Carrey Twitter

The actor’s post was met with mixed responses. Many commenters supported the image, with one user commenting “Keep going Jim. You’ve gotten their attention.” Another added, “You are correct to call out this shameful entity, Mr. Carrey. They have betrayed the public’s trust and subjected an entire generation to unjust surveillance.”

Others felt Facebook users should understand that their information is not private. “How could anyone NOT know that everything they post, share, participate in on any social media website isn’t private and protected?” one person tweeted. “Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., there is no reason to believe your tracks aren’t being followed and harvested.”

Back in February, Carrey announced that he was deleting his Facebook page and dropping his stock in the company because the network, he wrote on Twitter, “profited from Russian interference in our elections.” He added that Facebook is “still not doing enough to stop it” and went on to “encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same.”

The Ace Ventura actor, who has been drawing and painting since he was a child, has shared a flurry of paintings recently, including a controversial one that many on social media assumed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey, 56, captioned the post.

While a spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed the actor had made the painting, she would not confirm Sanders was the subject of the artwork, according to the Associated Press.

And on Monday, Carrey shared another that appears to be of President Trump.

“If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy…THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS,” he captioned the artwork.

Shortly after the actor shared his portrait of Sanders, some Twitter users quickly spoke out against Carrey.

Wrote one, “And this is one more reason that I’m done with Hollywood. It’s ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it’s to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it’s ok as long as it’s someone you disagree with, right?”

“Booo! My kids love to quote lines from your films. We always found joy in that. Now it just make me sad. You entertain, you do(did) it welI. We enjoy your craft in spite of our political differences. But now? Sarah Sanders? Come on! No more Ace Ventura for us. I ain’t doing it,” another wrote.

But not everybody was offended by Carrey’s painting.

Wrote one social media user, “I think Jim Carrey’s painting of Sarah Huckabee Sanders truly captures her essence.”

While another thought the negative reaction to the portrait was slightly hypocritical.

“I’d bet my bank account that if Jim Carrey had made a portrait of Hillary Clinton instead of Sarah Sanders, the Trumpers would be loving it. It would be their new Twitter avatar.”

Carrey spoke about his love for painting in a 2017 documentary short called I Needed Color.

“You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings,” he said in the video, posted to Vimeo. “You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them and you can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

The actor went on to reveal that he began to turn toward painting more and more to express himself when he found himself looking for a way to deal with his emotions during a particularly difficult time in his life.

“I sketched all the time, but I didn’t do a lot of painting,” he said in the video. “Suddenly, 6 years ago, at a time when I was trying to heal a broken heart, I decided, ‘Well, maybe I’ll paint.’ ”