Jim Carrey Sketches Mark Zuckerberg as a Martian After Senate Testimony

Jim Carrey thought Mark Zuckerberg’s senate testimony was out of this world.

The actor, 56, skewered the Facebook billionaire in his latest sketch posted on Twitter, which depicts Zuckerberg as Marvin the Martian of Looney Tunes fame.

“Congress gets a visit from planet Zuckerberg,” Carrey captioned. “‘I shall prevent any further election meddling by destroying the Earth with my Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator App! The sudden drop in Facebook’s stock has made me angry! VERY ANGRY INDEED!!!’ ”

Congress gets a visit from planet Zuckerberg. “I shall prevent any further election meddling by destroying the Earth with my Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator App! The sudden drop in Facebook’s stock has made me angry! VERY ANGRY INDEED!!!” pic.twitter.com/qwCpJoUqnS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg testified before Congress on Tuesday, appearing in Washington, D.C., to answer questions from members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees over Facebook’s reported misuse of user information.

The 33-year-old co-founder of the social media networking site apologized for Facebook reportedly sharing the information of 87 million users with the political research group Cambridge Analytica, a revelation first reported by The Observer and The New York Times. Cambridge Analytica worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This isn’t the first time the Facebook founder and CEO has been the target of Carrey’s sketches. The actor previously posted a cartoonish portrait of the tech mogul, 33, along with the caption, “Who are you sharing your life with?” and the hashtag #regulatefacebook.

Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook pic.twitter.com/r7B7Ajkt0V — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 20, 2018

The black and white image, which Carrey had posted in color earlier, later included Zuckerberg’s infamous quote, “They trust me, dumb f—-!” which he allegedly said in 2004 in reference to Facebook users at Harvard, according to Business Insider.

Back in February, Carrey announced that he was deleting his Facebook page and dropping his stock in the company because the network, he wrote on Twitter, “profited from Russian interference in our elections.” He added that Facebook is “still not doing enough to stop it” and went on to “encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same.”

Meanwhile, the Ace Ventura actor, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been slamming Trump and his administration with satirical sketches for months. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures.

RELATED: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Admits Failure to Protect Users’ Data or Stop Russians

Recent sketches include a parody of “Puttin’ on the Ritz” featuring Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, a sketch of Special Council Bob Mueller and a satire of Scott Pruitt, the embattled head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Previous offerings include a portrait of National Rifle Association president Wayne LaPierre, a gruesome sketch of Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, impaled on elephant tusks and a depiction of Trump bathing in sewage.

He’s also satirized public figures like former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with his artwork.