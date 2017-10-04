Jim Carrey Recounts Batman Forever Clashes with Tommy Lee Jones

Jim Carrey spent most of his screentime in Batman Forever cackling up a storm as the Riddler, but apparently, that set was a lot less fun behind the scenes. Carrey has mentioned in the past that he and Tommy Lee Jones (who costarred as the villainous Two-Face) did not get along. In a new interview with Norm Macdonald, Carrey elaborates further.

“I was the star, and that was the problem,” Carrey said on Norm Macdonald Live. “Phenomenal actor, though. Still love him.”

As Carrey explained, he met Jones at a restaurant before they worked on the film together. “I went over and said, ‘Hey, Tommy, how you doing?’ And the blood just drained from his face like he had been thinking about me 24 hours a day. … It was before the biggest scene we have together in the movie. The blood just drained from his face. He started shaking and he got up and … he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something. He went to hug me and said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ I said, ‘Gee man, what’s the problem?’ I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.’”

Carrey added that Jones maybe wasn’t comfortable with the comic-book material.

Watch the full interview below.

This isn’t the first time Carrey has recalled the Jones anecdote. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2014, Carrey recalled the story — again saying how much he respected Jones as a performer and still did at the time.

